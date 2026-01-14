Punjab: BJP, SAD launch attack on AAP govt at separate Maghi rallies in Muktsar

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday attacked the AAP government in Punjab over various issues including drugs and law and order.

Addressing a gathering during the Maghi Mela at Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders, said that even after four years, promises made to various sections by AAP remain unfulfilled.

At a separate gathering, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the AAP, saying they promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman and made several other promises including opening medical college in every district, but these remain unfulfilled.

Punjab's main opposition Congress, however, did not hold any rally on the occasion, with party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealing to the Akal Takht Jathedar to clarify "on the issue of political parties holding political conferences".

On the occasion, Badal appealed to all leaders who wanted to "save" Punjab to come back into the SAD fold, saying all those who had left the party due to any anger or grievance should return in the interest of the state and its future generations.

The Maghi Mela is held to commemorate 40 'Muktas' (liberated ones), who laid down their lives while fighting the Mughals in 1705.

Separate conferences/rallies were organised on the occasion by the BJP, SAD and the ruling AAP.

In a statement, Punjab Congress chief Warring said, "In December 2017, then Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji had issued an appeal to political parties not to hold political conferences on such solemn and pious religious occasions and the Congress obeyed." "How come the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party held (separate) political conferences today at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar Sahib? Would the Akal Takht take action?" he asked.

Addressing the BJP's first-ever Maghi Mela event, Haryana CM Saini said that during the floods witnessed by Punjab last year, the people of Haryana stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Punjab.

He said that Punjab and Haryana are not merely neighbouring states, but are deeply connected through brotherhood and shared cultural values.

Saini said AAP had made several promises to the public, but failed to keep them.

He said that Sikh history symbolises valour, sacrifice, and the path of truth.

Punjab BJP president Jakhar said that the BJP understands its responsibility towards the state and that only the party can "pull the state out of the current difficult phase".

Jakhar said Punjab today is facing serious challenges such as drugs, corruption, and "deteriorating" law and order situation.

Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Addressing a separate event on Maghi Mela by his party, SAD president Badal claimed Punjabis want to see the end of AAP rule "and are eager to bring back their own regional party to save their future generations".

He said if Punjabis gave SAD chance to form the next government, it would introduce pro-farmer, pro-poor and pro-youth schemes besides ending gangster raj.

Badal made a slew of promises, including free tubewell connection to those farmers who did not have one.

Taking on AAP, Badal said, "What happened to their guarantees, they did not fulfil their promises. They only looted Punjab. They spend thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements and to further their interest in other states".

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP leader Anurag Thakur also addressed the gathering. Thakur said that to put Punjab back on the path of progress, people must unite to strengthen the BJP.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the sacred land of Sri Muktsar Sahib is not merely a centre of faith, but an immortal saga of unparalleled sacrifice and courage in Sikh history.

Chugh said the Maghi Mela reminds the nation of the Sikh tradition founded on supreme sacrifice and the protection of the 'dharma'. PTI SUN KVK KVK