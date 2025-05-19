Punjab: BJP seeks CBI probe into deaths linked to spurious liquor in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) A delegation of the BJP's Punjab unit met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday and sought a CBI probe into the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 27 lives in Amritsar district.

Led by the BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, the delegation submitted a detailed memorandum to Kataria.

Alleging the AAP's Punjab leadership's links with the liquor mafia, the delegation sought a probe into the tragedy.

The delegation included former minister Manoranjan Kalia, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, and BJP state general secretaries Parminder Brar and Jagmohan Singh Raju.

"The horrible incident and precious loss of lives in the hooch tragedy at Majitha in Amritsar district has shaken the conscience of every Punjabi. The BJP Punjab leadership is appalled at the human magnitude of this AAP-made tragedy and has been constrained to write to you through this delegation," the party said in the memorandum.

"You are the custodian of our state, and to seek your personal attention in this matter with the request to order a time-bound inquiry into AAP's links with liquor mafia and its patronage of the same with a motive to exploit Punjab's excise for their personal profit as illegal gratification," it added.

Twenty-seven people, mostly daily-wage labourers, died after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar district last week.

Terming it an avoidable tragedy, the BJP delegation said the quotas distributed under the liquor policy introduced by the AAP government in 2022 on the lines of the now-scrapped Delhi policy must also be investigated to ascertain "who got the illegal benefits and to what extent".

This can be done through stock registers that must be inspected to find the truth of the liquor policy, according to the memorandum.

A probe into the quantum of foreign liquor quota permitted and lifted by contractors in Punjab each year since July 2022 has also been sought.

Jakhar, while referring to the CBI investigation into the excise policy in Delhi, said raids were conducted in Punjab as part of the probe and demanded that the ongoing inquiry be expedited so that the role of AAP leaders in Punjab could also be brought before the public.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang slammed Jakhar for using the tragedy for "political gain instead of addressing the root cause".

"It is unfortunate that, to establish himself within the BJP, Jakhar has stooped to politics over dead bodies. His position within his party seems so fragile that he resorts to shallow rhetoric rather than serious solutions," he said in a statement.

Kang highlighted that the Punjab government took swift and decisive action in the matter.

Within six hours, multiple officials -- including contractors, excise officers and police personnel -- were held accountable.

He revealed that 16 arrests had been made, with culprits apprehended even from Delhi. "Chief Minister Mann's directive is crystal clear -- no one involved will be spared." Turning the spotlight on the availability of methanol, Kang said it was the Centre's responsibility to regulate its supply.

He added methanol was alarmingly accessible across India. "Methanol is a national concern, not just a Punjab issue. The availability of such dangerous substances must be strictly controlled." Kang said Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had already written to the Centre, urging stricter guidelines and a national policy to regulate the sale and distribution of methanol. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM