Punjab BJP slams AAP govt for not unveiling Bhagat Singh's statue at airport

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The Punjab unit of BJP Thursday said it was shocking that the ruling AAP which professes reverence for Bhagat Singh has "failed" to unveil his statue at the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport here.

Punjab BJP vice president Subhash Sharma also gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the AAP government in Punjab. He said if the statue was not unveiled within 72 hours, they will take matters into their own hands and inaugurate the statue themselves.

Sharma said the statue has not been unveiled despite it being wrapped in cloth for the last six months.

Addressing the media here, the BJP leader said that the Bhagwant Mann government has shown no urgency to inaugurate the statue, even as thousands of passengers pass through the airport daily.

Sharma questioned the chief minister's commitment to the legacy of Bhagat Singh and said, "It is shocking that despite his professed reverence for Bhagat Singh, the CM is neglecting the unveiling of his statue." "The people, especially the youth of Punjab, are growing impatient. They want to see the statue of their beloved martyr, not just hear empty promises," he said.

Senior BJP leaders, including Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, Vineet Joshi, Mohali BJP president Sanjeev Vashisht, were present for the press conference.