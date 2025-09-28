Punjab BJP to hold people's assembly to raise 'voice of public' on Monday

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the party will hold a 'people's assembly' to raise the voice of the public on Monday near the party headquarters here.

The assembly will see open discussions on “deceptions, excesses, and losses being faced by the people of Punjab”, Sharma said in a statement.

“In particular, the plight of those affected by the floods and the loot being carried out in the name of compensation, revelations of the CAG report, misuse of state funds, violation of people's rights, and the government's apathy will be discussed openly.

“The purpose of this gathering is to make the government accountable and to decide before the people as to who all are responsible for the current state of affairs in Punjab,” Sharma said in the statement.

All former ministers, current and ex-MLAs, former state presidents, ex-MPs, core committee members, office-bearers, and district presidents will participate in the assembly, Sharma said.

The BJP would organise the people's assembly on Monday, which is the concluding day of the special session of the Punjab Assembly.

On the first day of the session on Friday, the AAP government moved a resolution to condemn the “lack of response” and the “failure" of the BJP-led Centre to sanction a special financial package for flood-hit Punjab.

The resolution also condemned the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for "not responding" to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's repeated requests for a meeting, thereby "insulting" the people of the state, and preventing it from making a proper and comprehensive representation of the full scale of the disaster. PTI CHS ARI