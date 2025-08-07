Punjab BJP to take out state-wide 'yatra' against AAP govt’s land pooling policy

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab BJP on Wednesday announced that it will take out a state-wide 'yatra' – 'Save Land, Save Farmers' – against the AAP government's land pooling policy from August 17 till September 5.

The yatra will be taken out under the leadership of the party’s state working president, Ashwani Sharma, Punjab BJP vice-president Kewal Singh Dhillon said.

During the yatra, BJP workers will go from village to village to create awareness among the farmers and mobilise them against the land pooling scheme, Dhillon said.

The yatra will kick off on August 17 from Patiala, and pass through villages in the Malwa, Majha, and Doaba regions before culminating in Pathankot on September 5.

Condemning the Bhagwant Mann dispensation for launching a "serious assault" on farmers’ land, Dhillon said, “The government seeks to hand over farmers' land to land mafias through backdoor channels, which is completely unacceptable. "But the BJP will stand like a rock with the farmers. Until the AAP government withdraws the land pooling policy, we will continue to fight at all levels in solidarity with the farmers.” The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which termed its land pooling policy a "looting" scheme to "rob" the farmers of their fertile land.

The AAP has hit out at the opposition parties for spreading a “misleading propaganda” against the land pooling scheme, which party leaders describe as "farmers-friendly".

The Punjab Cabinet in June gave its nod to the land pooling policy, asserting that not a single yard will be forcibly acquired from the land owners.

Under the policy, a land owner will be given 1,000 square yards of residential plot and 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully-developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government had said. PTI CHS ARI