Punjab: BJP's Hans Raj Hans shakes a leg in Moga, Cong's Warring joins fitness class in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) In a bid to reach out to people to seek votes for the Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency Hans Raj Hans danced with a group of morning walkers in a park in the Moga district on Sunday.

He danced to the tune of his own popular song 'nachan ton pehlan hoka deyange, sabna nu ek moka deyange' with a group of men. Wearing a cap, Hans was later seen dancing with a group of women on the same song.

Hans, who is a singer, later sat in the park and enjoyed a cup of tea with some women.

Tweaking the lyrics of one of his popular songs, Hans sang, "eh jo thandi thandi aundi eh hawa, kamal wala phul khilega, Modi ji da suneha deo ja, kamal wala phul khilega." He then obliged to the people's requests for getting clicked with them. His supporters urged people to vote for the BJP nominee.

Sitting MP from the Northwest Delhi seat, Hans is pitted against AAP's Karamjit Anmol, Congress' Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot (reserve) seat.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress chief and party candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency joined a fitness session with morning walkers in Ludhiana.

Warring was accompanied by former MLA Surinder Dawar at a park in Ludhiana. After the session, he urged people to vote for him in the Lok Sabha polls.

Three-time Gidderbaha MLA, Warring faces three-time MP and BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, AAP's Ashok Parashar and SAD's Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. PTI CHS VSD MNK MNK