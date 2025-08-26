Punjab: Body of 32-yr Hoshiarpur man, who swept away in river, found

Hoshiarpur, Aug 26 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man, who was swept away in the Chhauni Kalan seasonal river on Monday evening, has been recovered, police said.

Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Madan Lal said the body of Surmudeen, a resident of Chhauni Kalan, was found on Tuesday.

Surmudeen, who belonged to the Gujjar community and earned his livelihood by selling milk, had gone to deliver milk to a customer on Monday evening.

While returning home, he was swept away while crossing the rivulet amid strong water currents, police said.

His body was recovered a short distance downstream on Tuesday morning and has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for post-mortem examination, they added.