Punjab: Body of man who swept away in seasonal rivulet found in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 21 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man, who was swept away in a seasonal rivulet, was recovered near Khalwana village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday morning, police said.

Nasrala police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector Surinder Pal Singh said Baljinder Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Niara village, was returning home from work when he attempted to cross the Hargarh rivulet. However, due to the strong current, he was swept away.

A search operation was launched by the police, his family members and local villagers, and his body was found this morning near Khalwana.

The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for post-mortem.