Punjab: Body of villager swept away in Beas river recovered

Hoshiarpur, Aug 27 (PTI) The body of a 58-year-old villager who was swept away by the strong currents of the Beas river on Wednesday morning has been recovered, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Jarnail Singh, hailed from Jalalpur and was living in Rara village.

Singh was swept away by the river's currents in the morning, prompting the deployment of a rescue team to search for him. His body was found in the afternoon, Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parampreet Singh said.

He also mentioned that the administration has issued repeated warnings advising people to stay away from the flooded river and their submerged fields.