Punjab boy who ran errands during Op Sindoor gets prize from President

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) A 10-year-old Punjab boy who made headlines for his running errands for soldiers battling the Pakistan forces during Operation Sindoor was conferred with a national award by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Shavan Singh, who ensured soldiers deployed in the border village in Ferozepur, get tea, water, milk and 'lassi' from his home, was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Murmu conferred the prize to 20 children for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture and Science & Technology at an event in Delhi.

"It is a matter of great pride for Punjabis that today, the President honoured 10-year-old Shavan Singh, a resident of our Ferozepur district, with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a post on X.

"By following the teachings given by our Gurus, the service rendered by Shavan Singh during Operation Sindoor by bringing tea, water, and food from home for the soldiers is commendable. Salute to the child's courage and zeal towards the country," he added.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar hailed the Mamdot village native for his courage.

He said that the sons of Punjab have always made sacrifices for the nation.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the award for the 10-year-old was a matter of immense pride for Punjab.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the child and salute his patriotic spirit and courage," he said.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said it was a moment of great pride for Punjab and the country.

Under Operation Sindoor, on May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The strikes were made to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Over the subsequent three days, Pakistan launched an attack on Indian military bases, which was thwarted. PTI CHS VN VN