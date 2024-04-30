Punjab: Boys secure top 3 positions in PSEB class 12 exam

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Boys bagged the top three positions in the class 12 Punjab School Education Board examinations, the results of which were declared here on Tuesday.

Ekampreet Singh of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana bagged the top position with 100 per cent marks while Ravi Uday of Government Senior Secondary School, Muktsar secured the second position and Ashwini, a student of Senior Secondary School, Bathinda was at the third spot.

A total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 2,64,662 students passed the exam, registering a pass percentage of 93.04 per cent.

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.74 against 90.74.

In the urban areas, the pass percentage was 93.46 while it was 92.73 per cent in the rural areas. PTI CHS RHL