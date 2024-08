Hoshiarpur, Aug 17 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable sustained a bullet injury after his service rifle accidentally went off, police said on Saturday.

Mohan Lal was deployed at the Subsidiary Training Center (STC), BSF, Kharkan Camp, about 17 kilometers from here.

Lal was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The rifle accidentally went off while he was cleaning it, police said.