Punjab: BSF jawan injured in IED blast along Pak border

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in an IED blast that occurred ahead of the fence along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Wednesday, the force said in a statement.

This is a rare instance of IEDs being planted along this sensitive front on India's western side.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8-9 in Gurdaspur district, it said.

A BSF party was undertaking an "area domination" patrol ahead of the border security fence during the night and it detected multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires "well inside" the Indian territory, the force said.

This patrolling party aimed to dominate the area and ensure the safety of troops, defence personnel, and local farmers who frequently traverse and ply on the route during the daytime.

While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan, it said.

The remaining IEDs were defused after daybreak, the force said.