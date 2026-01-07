Punjab: BSF organises ceremony in Mohali to felicitate personnel with police medals

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) The Western Command of the Border Security Force on Wednesday organised an investiture ceremony to felicitate serving and retired BSF personnel with police medals for meritorious service.

The ceremony was organised at the BSF Western Command Lakhnaur Campus, Mohali, in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Punjab Governor and Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria lauded the contributions of the BSF personnel in effectively securing the Indo-Pak and the Indo-Bangladesh border during peace as well as war.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the force in maintaining the law and order situation to aid the civil administration and the counter-insurgency role. He emphasised the important role of the BSF during Operation Sindoor and the rescue operation carried out during the flood situation in Jammu and Punjab last year.

During the event, 24 officers, subordinate officers and other ranks, including retired BSF personnel, were bestowed with Police medals for meritorious service, an official statement said.

BSF Western Command Additional Director General Satish S Khandare was among those present at the event.

The statement said that the Police medal for meritorious service is awarded to those Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police personnel who have devoted more than 18 years of outstanding and unblemished service to the nation. PTI SUN KSS KSS