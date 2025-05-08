Punjab: BSF stops retreat ceremony along Pak border in view of public safety

New Delhi/Amritsar: The Border Security Force on Thursday said it was stopping the daily evening ceremonial retreat ceremonies held at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab because of public safety.

The move came a day after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a retaliatory measure against the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"Per directions, there will be no ceremonial show at all three joint check posts (JCP) until the next order. No public will be permitted to keep their safety and security in view," the force said in a statement.

The Indian flag is lowered every evening by BSF troops in synchronisation with Pakistan Rangers at the JCPs located at Attari (Amritsar) opposite Pakistan's Wagah, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district across Ganda Singh Wala and at Sadki in Fazilka district.

The force, a few days after the Pahalgam attack, had declared that it will conduct this public ceremony but without opening the border gates and traditional shaking of hands between the BSF and Rangers.