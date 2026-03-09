Punjab Budget is 'jugglery of figures': Cong

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday called the Punjab Budget "jugglery of figures" and slammed the AAP government over the "rising" debt.

Participating in the discussion on the state Budget, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the government did not present any roadmap in the Budget to deal with the increasing debt issue.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday presented the state Budget for 2026-27 with an allocation of Rs 2.60 lakh crore.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the state debt has reached Rs 4.17 lakh crore and it may cross Rs 5 lakh crore by the next assembly elections in 2027.

Singh, the former Indian hockey captain, urged the government not to turn Punjab into a police state.

He also referred to the recent killing of an accused, allegedly involved in the murder of two policemen, in an encounter with police in Gurdaspur and said questions are being raised over the death.

He demanded the death of Ranjit Singh in the encounter and other police encounters be investigated by a commission headed by a retired judge.

Ranjit was one of the three accused in the murder of two cops -- Assistant Sub-Inspector Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar -- who were found dead on February 22 with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan.

Ranjit, a resident of Adhian village, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police after he fled from their custody.

He also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is afraid to question the central government about weapons and drugs coming across the border.

Since around 50 kilometres of Punjab's border is under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), he said weapons and drugs are entering through drones across that border.

He questioned why this cannot be stopped and said the state government does not even raise the issue.

Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra raised the issue of a non-functional oxygen plant at the Gurdaspur headquarters hospital for the past four years and also said critical care equipment like ICU and ventilators were not available.

He said the AAP government makes claims that it will set up 16 new medical colleges but the district hospitals lack the necessary health facilities.

Targeting the state government over the law and order issue, Pahra cited a recent Rs 3-crore robbery incident in Gurdaspur.

Traders and businessmen are fearful, he alleged.

Participating in the discussion on budget estimates, NRI Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh described the Budget as a historic, generous and visionary roadmap, aimed at ensuring inclusive development, social justice and sustainable economic progress for the people of the state.

The government remains firmly committed to building a society based on equality, dignity and welfare for all sections of society, he said.

Beginning his address by paying homage to the teachings of Guru Ravidas, the minister highlighted the concept of Begumpura, a city envisioned as free from sorrow, inequality and discrimination.

The minister thanked the state government for naming the Adampur airport after Shri Guru Ravidas and allocating Rs 140 crore in the Budget for its development, saying the initiative reflects the government's deep respect for Punjab's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for the education sector under 'education revolution 2.0', representing a 7 per cent increase over the previous year, the minister said strengthening education and healthcare remains essential for empowering youth and securing Punjab's future.