Punjab Budget on March 26; Budget Session from March 21-28

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) The Punjab Budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in Vidhan Sabha on March 26, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

The state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann decided to convene the Budget Session of the Assembly from March 21 to March 28.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Cheema said, "The Budget Session will be convened from March 21 till March 28. It will begin with the governor's address, followed by discussions on it. The Budget for FY 2025-26 will be presented on March 26." PTI CHS ARI