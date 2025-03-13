Punjab Budget Session from Mar 21-28; budget to be presented on Mar 26

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) The Punjab Budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in the Vidhan Sabha on March 26, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

The state Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved the summoning of the Budget Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 21 to March 28.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the Cabinet gave the nod for recommending the same to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is authorised to officially summon the State Legislature as per Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India.

The governor's address will take place on March 25 followed by a discussion on the address, said the spokesperson.

Addressing the media earlier, Cheema said the budget for the 2025-26 financial year will be presented on March 26.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the opening of '40 'Hunar Sikhiya' schools (School of Applied Learning) across the state to impart technical training to students.

These schools will be set up at a cost of nearly Rs 32 crore which will impart training in trades of banking, financial services and insurance, digital design and development, beauty and wellness and healthcare sciences and services.

Apart from it, three foundational courses in functional English, career foundations (professionalism, CV creation, soft skills and professional development) and technology in everyday life (writing emails, creating work plans and using digital tools) will also be introduced, said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to exempt the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the education department with the British Council Education India Private Limited (BCEIPL) from a particular section of the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

The MoU was aimed at improving English communication skills for better employability of students.

"This waiver will be placed before the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly to continue the 'English for Work' course for the next two financial years, 2025-26 and 2026-27, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the MoU.

"This initiative benefits approximately 5,000 students across various government colleges in the state every year," said the spokesperson. PTI CHS RHL