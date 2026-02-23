Punjab Budget session from March 6-16

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to holding the Budget session of the state assembly from March 6 to 16. The Budget will be presented on March 8.

The Cabinet also approved the new excise policy 2026-27, aiming to mobilise revenue to the tune of Rs 12,800 crore.

Addressing the media here, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Budget session will commence on March 6 and will continue till March 16.

He said the session will start with the Governor's address and later the Obituary references on March 6.

The Budget will be presented on March 8, which is Sunday and coincides with International Women's Day, Cheema said.

He said that the discussion on the Governor's address will be held on March 9, and the discussion on the Budget will be held on March 10-11. PTI CHS APL APL