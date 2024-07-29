Punjab: Bus rams into motorcycle, toddler among 3 killed

Amritsar, Jul 29 (PTI) A toddler was among three killed after a motorcycle was hit by a school bus from behind near Punjab's Punga village on Monday, police said.

There were four people on the motorcycle. While Heera Masih, who was driving the motorcycle, a three-year-old girl and a woman died on the spot, another woman was seriously injured, they said.

Police said after the accident, some people gathered at the spot and damaged the bus.

The driver of the bus has been arrested, they said.