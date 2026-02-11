Punjab: Bus services hit as 8,000 contractual workers go on strike

Hoshiarpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Bus services across Punjab wete disrupted on Wednesday as over 8,000 contractual employees of state-run transport undertakings, Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC, went on strike.

The employees are protesting against the detention of several union members apprehended during an agitation in November. They are also opposing the privatisation of bus services through the "kilometer scheme".

A meeting held in Chandigarh between the union representatives and the state transport secretary ended without a resolution.

A union representative said the government had assured the releas of the detained workers but failed to honour the commitment.

The protesters announced that they would stage a sit-in outside the chief minister's residence in Sangrur on Thursday, Their demands include the regularisation of contractual staff, implementation of "equal pay for equal work", an end to the contract system and the reinstatement of dismissed workers.

The strike, called by the Punjab Roadways-PUNBUS Workers Union, caused hardship for commuters. In Hoshiarpur, 76 buses remained stationed at the depot, impacting services to Pathankot, Tanda, Batala, Amritsar, Shimla and Chandigarh. Volvo services to Delhi were also hit.

Passengers at various bus stands were forced to rely on private transport. Some students from I K Gujral Technical College, who had travelled from Dasuya and Mukerian in the morning, found themselves stranded during their return journey.

Union president Raminder Singh said the protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Sangrur will be held on Thursday. He warned that the union would intensify its agitation if the government does not address their demands and stop privatisation policies.