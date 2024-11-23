Punjab bypoll: AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa wins Dera Baba Nanak seat

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa Saturday won the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat, defeating Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur by a margin of 5,699 votes, officials said.

In the fierce contest between the Congress and the AAP, Randhawa secured 59,104 votes, while Kaur polled 53,405 votes. BJP candidate Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon trailed in the third spot, managing just 6,505 votes.

Kaur was leading from the third to the eighth round of counting. But later, Randhawa maintained the lead in the following rounds. There were a total of 18 rounds of counting.

Kaur is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represented this seat in 2002, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI CHS VSD NSD NSD