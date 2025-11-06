Punjab bypoll: Badal seeks votes for SAD candidate, says AAP intimidating voters, oppn leaders

Tarn Taran, Nov 6 (PTI) Stating that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the only answer to Punjab's woes, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday requested people's wholehearted support for SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa during the November 11 Tarn Taran bypoll.
Addressing a public meeting here, Badal slammed the Bhagwant Mann government and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party "betrayed" each and every section of the society, according to a statement.
He said the AAP was now "resorting to false cases and intimidation of voters, even opposition candidates and their families, in a last ditch attempt to win the election".
"The people have, however, made up their mind. They have resolved to support the SAD and its candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa to teach the AAP a befitting lesson," the statement quoted Badal as saying.
The SAD president also visited the Bar Association in the Tarn Taran court complex and interacted with lawyers.
He spoke on how, during the SAD government, a landmark decision to build court complexes across the state was taken and executed.
Polling for the Tarn Taran assembly seat will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.
The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS RUK RUK