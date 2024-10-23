Punjab bypolls: AAP leaders meet to discus poll campaign strategy

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab's ruling party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a meeting here to discuss poll campaign strategy in the wake of November 23 bypoll to four assembly segments in the state.

AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with party leaders and workers here. Party candidates for the bypoll were also present on the occasion.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- were necessitated after the MLAs representing them were elected to Lok Sabha.

After the meeting, Pathak said all party members will be actively engaging with the voters in villages, focusing on the issues that matter most to the public.

Mann, while discussing the election campaign strategy with AAP candidates, said the party will win all the four seats.

"The people are with us because we focus on their issues and work," he said.

Pathak expressed confidence that voters will support candidates based on their work and the needs of their constituencies.

He asked the party workers to prioritise the demands of the people, asserting that a campaign built around public issues will garner blessings and support from the electorate.

He outlined the campaign strategy, which includes road shows and small gatherings, with the participation of AAP leaders, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann.

Senior AAP leaders, including Harchand Singh Barsat and Jagroop Singh Sekhwan also were present in this meeting.

On the issue of "tardy" paddy purchase, Pathak criticised the BJP for allegedly resorting to "dirty politics" in Punjab.

Pathak assured that the party will vigorously contest all four assembly seats and is committed to serving the public.

Meanwhile, AAP released its list of 40 star campaigners who include Kejriwal and Mann for the byelections.

The list also includes Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, and Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Among others included in the list are Punjab cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Baljeet Kaur, Balbir Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. PTI CHS KSS KSS