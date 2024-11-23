Punjab bypolls: AAP leading from two seats, Cong ahead in one

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party was leading from Barnala and Chabbewal seats while Congress was ahead in the Dera Baba Nanak segment in Punjab, showed initial trends in the counting of votes bypolls to four Assembly segments in the state on Saturday.

Advertisment

In Chabbewal, AAP candidate Ishank Kumar was leading by 1,571 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar. The BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal was in the third spot.

The AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal was leading by 846 votes against Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon in the Barnala assembly segment. BJP's Kewal Dhillon was at the third spot.

Congress candidate from Dera Baba Nanak Jatinder Kaur Randhawa was leading by 805 votes against her nearest rival and AAP nominee Gurdeep Singh Randhawa. BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon was at the third spot.

Advertisment

Counting of votes for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI CHS VSD NSD NSD