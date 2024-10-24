Punjab bypolls: BJP to win all four seats, says Rupani

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP's Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani on Thursday claimed the saffron party would win all four assembly seats in the state where bypolls will be held on November 13.

Speaking to reporters, former Gujarat chief minister Rupani launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, accusing it of betraying the public by failing to fulfil its promises.

He said the AAP government's "inability" to deliver had "disillusioned" people and the assembly bypolls would serve as a warning for the party.

Rupani highlighted the "deteriorating" law and order situation, plight of farmers, and "rampant corruption" under the AAP administration.

Bypolls will be held in the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments on November 13 and the results declared on November 23.

These seats fell vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI COR CHS CHS SZM