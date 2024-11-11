Punjab bypolls: BJP writes to EC seeking FIR against Raja Warring for 'violating' MCC

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Punjab BJP wrote to the Election Commission on Monday, seeking registration of an FIR against state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

Advertisment

In a complaint to the chief election commissioner, the Punjab BJP alleged that Warring held a meeting in a mosque in Gidderbaha on Sunday and appealed to the gathering to cast their votes for his wife Amrita Warring, who is the Congress nominee from Gidderbaha assembly segment for the coming bypoll.

Punjab BJP office secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj wrote that Warring also posted photographs of the meeting on his Facebook.

It is a clear violation of the MCC, claimed the Punjab BJP.

Advertisment

"It is, therefore, requested that stern action be taken, and a recommendation be made to the Muktsar Sahib SSP (senior superintendent of police) to register an FIR against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab unit of the Indian National Congress party, and other leaders involved in committing the said offense under various sections of the IPC and the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988," said the complaint.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Raja Warring, who was a Congress MLA, was elected to Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on November 23. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS