Punjab bypolls: BJP's Manpreet Badal, Cong's Amrita Warring file nominations

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP candidate and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress nominee Amrita Warring, AAP nominee Ishank Kumar Chabbewal were among many candidates who on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the November 13 bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

According to Punjab's chief electoral office, a total of 26 candidates have filed their nominations so far.

BJP candidate Badal filed his nomination from Gidderbaha assembly segment.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and party senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna.

Badal had remained MLA for four times on SAD ticket from Gidderbaha in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007.

He had contested the Bathinda Urban in 2017 assembly polls on a Congress ticket and won the seat. However, he lost this seat in the 2022 assembly polls.

Badal joined the BJP in January 2023 after quitting the Congress.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was Congress MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections. He was elected an MLA from Gidderbaha seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Congress nominee Amrita Warring filed her nomination from Gidderbaha seat. She was accompanied by her husband Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Later talking to reporters after filing her nomination papers, Amrita said she was the first woman candidate having been fielded by any political party from Gidderbaha since independence.

She appealed to people of Gidderbaha to support her, reminding her family's deep association with them for the last one and a half decades.

Amrita said she has faith and confidence in "her family, the people of Gidderbaha," who have always supported her husband Raja Warring.

Warring appealed to the women voters of the Gidderbaha assembly segment that they should rise above all partisan affiliations and considerations and vote for her and make their "sister" win.

"You will actually feel the difference when you will see one among you being your elected representative," she told the women of Gidderbaha.

Amrita refused to comment on her rivals, saying she was focused on her own agenda, which is public welfare, serving people with complete devotion and dedication and development of the area.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ishank Chabbewal filed his nomination papers from the Chabbewal assembly segment.

He was accompanied by his father and AAP Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, cabinet minister Ravjot Singh and other leaders.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

BJP nominee Kewal Dhillon filed his papers from Barnala seat. He had remained MLA from Barnala in 2007 and 2012 on Congress tickets. He had joined the BJP in 2022 after quitting the Congress.

The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Gurmeet Sigh Hayer, who was AAP MLA from here, was elected from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Hayer had won the Barnala seat in 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon filed his papers from Gidderbaha seat.

Dimpy, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in August, had unsuccessfully fought from the Gidderbaha assembly segment in 2017 and 2022 on SAD tickets.

The polling in these assembly segments will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. PTI CHS NB NB