Punjab bypolls: BJP's Manpreet Badal declared assets worth Rs 36 crore

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP candidate and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal has declared his assets, including that of his wife, worth Rs 36.53 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

The 62-year-old Badal filed his nomination papers from the Gidderbaha seat for the November 13 bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Punjab.

According to his poll affidavit, Badal has declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife amounting to Rs 1.55 crore and Rs 34.98 crore respectively.

The former finance minister has declared cash-in-hand to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. He owns vehicles worth Rs 93.80 lakh.

Badal also owns gold jewelery worth Rs 3.65 lakh while his spouse has ornaments worth Rs 43.80 lakh, as per his affidavit.

He has declared owning a commercial building worth Rs 1.57 crore while his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 33.41 crore, according to his affidavit.

Badal has done his matric and senior secondary from the Doon School, Dehradun and Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from University College, London.

He remained an MLA for four times on SAD ticket from Gidderbaha in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007. He had contested the Bathinda Urban in 2017 assembly polls on a Congress ticket and won the seat. However, he lost this seat in the 2022 assembly polls.

Badal joined the BJP in January 2023 after quitting the Congress.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was Congress MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Congress candidate Amrita Warring has also filed her nomination papers from Gidderbaha seat on Thursday.

Amrita (45) has declared her assets, including that of her husband, worth Rs 17.84 crore, according to her poll affidavit.

She has declared her movable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.49 crore and Rs 9.35 crore respectively. She has cash-in-hand worth Rs 2.73 lakh.

Amrita, who is the wife of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, does not own any vehicle while her husband has vehicles worth Rs 30.88 lakh. She owns jewelery worth Rs 33.03 lakh.

She has done MSc in computer science from Guru Jambeshwar University, Hisar in 2002-03.

AAP nominee from Gidderbaha seat Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon has declared his assets including that of his wife worth Rs 7.20 crore.

Dhillon, who switched sides from the Shiromani Akali Dal to AAP in August, filed his nomination papers from Gidderbaha seat.

The 57-year-old AAP nominee has declared his moveable and immoveable assets, including that of his wife, worth Rs 3.82 crore and Rs 3.38 crore respectively. He does not own any vehicle, according to his poll affidavit.

Dhillon, a graduate, owns jewelery worth Rs 22.06 lakh and has a pistol worth Rs 1.50 lakh, as per his affidavit.

AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal also filed his papers for Chabbewal (SC) seat.

He was accompanied by his father and AAP Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, cabinet minister Ravjot Singh and other leaders.

Ishank, who is a doctor by profession, has declared Rs 1.1 lakh as cash-in-hand, according to his poll affidavit. The 31-year-old AAP nominee owns a motor vehicle worth Rs 35 lakh and has jewelery worth Rs 3.28 lakh. He has done his MBBS from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital from Ludhiana.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The polling in these assembly segments will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. PTI CHS NB NB