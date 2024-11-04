Punjab bypolls: CM Man holds roadshow in Barnala, takes dig at BJP, SAD

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday held a roadshow in Barnala district in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the November 20 Barnala assembly bypoll.

AAP has fielded Harinder Singh Dhaliwal from the seat, vacated by two-term MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer after being elected as an MP from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Meet Hayer was also present in the roadshow.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said his party was getting "immense" love from the people.

Taking a jibe at the BJP candidate and former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon, Mann asked, "How many times will he taste electoral defeat?" Mann said the BJP candidate faced defeat in the 2017 assembly polls, the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2022 assembly polls.

He also said that the BJP candidate does not visit Barnala and stays in Chandigarh.

The chief minister took a swipe at the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is not contesting the bypolls to four assembly segments -- Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, Barnala and Gidderbaha.

"Those who used to say that they would rule for 25 years now do not have four people to contest the bypolls," he claimed.

"(Late) Parkash Singh Badal (five-time Punjab chief minister) remained MLA for five times from the Gidderbaha seat. But this time, the Akali Dal does not have any contestants," Mann said.

On the issue of the 2015 sacrilege incidents, the chief minister reiterated that the perpetrators will be put behind bars.

"Trust me, punishment will be given," he asserted.

The incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Faridkot in Punjab in 2015.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The Election Commission of India on Monday rescheduled from November 13 to November 20 the assembly bypolls to all nine and four seats in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, and one seat in Kerala in view of festivals. PTI CHS IJT IJT