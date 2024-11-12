Punjab bypolls: CM Mann targets Centre on paddy straw issue

Barnala (Pb), Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the central government for its alleged failure to help with stubble management and its lack of support for farmers of the state.

Mann was addressing election rallies in Sanghera and Dhanaula of Barnala assembly constituency.

"Some people from Pakistan's Punjab are saying that our smoke is polluting their air, then some are saying this smoke is going to Delhi... It cannot be true that all the smoke is coming from our side," Mann said.

"But let me tell you, air pollution does not know any borders. Other states cultivate paddy too. We are facing the same problem, and while we are doing everything we can to tackle it, the central government is not helping us," he said.

He highlighted the need for crop diversification to reduce the environmental impact but pointed out the central government's alleged indifference.

"We are encouraging our farmers to diversify crops and move away from burning stubble, but the central government has failed to provide any incentives or support for these efforts," he added.

"If they truly cared about Punjab and the environment, they would offer assistance to our farmers and help us tackle pollution in a meaningful way," said Mann.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Mann also listed achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, highlighting developmental strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public welfare.

He thanked the people of Barnala for their continued support and assured them that the AAP government is committed to their welfare.

"We are here to work and bring real change," said Mann.

During the rallies, AAP MP from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, party candidate from Barnala, Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, several ministers in Mann's cabinet and party MLAs, among others, were also present.

Speaking on healthcare, Mann highlighted the efforts made to ensure quality healthcare facilities through the setting up of 'mohalla clinics' and also touched upon various initiatives his government has taken in the education sector.

He also said that 90 per cent of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills, with significant improvements in the power supply to rural areas, especially the timely delivery of electricity for farming.

Mann took a jibe at the opposition, particularly the BJP and Congress, alleging that these parties are only interested in creating distractions and fighting amongst themselves.

"They fight amongst each other, but they can never match the work we are doing for Punjab," he claimed.

The CM also spoke about the employment opportunities provided by his government, highlighting that the AAP dispensation gave 45,000 government jobs to youths, and assured that more would be available soon in departments like the police.

"Kartar Singh Sarabha sacrificed his life for the freedom of our country at the age of 19. Today, we too are fighting for the future of Punjab. We are fighting for clean air, a healthy environment, and a better tomorrow for our children. Their sacrifices should inspire us to keep working towards a brighter future for Punjab," he said.

Sangrur MP Meet Hayer, in his address, said, "For 35 years, our region received no funds and was ignored by previous governments. But in just two-and-a-half years, we have brought real change. Sanghera has received more funds than ever before, including a substantial sum of Rs 13 crore, a remarkable improvement from the past." AAP candidate Dhaliwal said that "we are seeking votes in this bye-election based on the works done by the Mann government". PTI CHS KVK KVK