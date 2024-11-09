Punjab bypolls: Mann politicising paddy procurement to divert people's attention, says BJP's Chugh

Gidderbaha (Punjab), Nov 9 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of politicising paddy procurement to divert people's attention from the AAP government's "failures" in Punjab.

Advertisment

Canvassing for party nominee from Gidderbaha seat Manpreet Singh Badal, the BJP national general secretary exuded confidence that his party would win all the four Assembly bypolls in the state.

"The Mann government is using paddy procurement as a political tool to cover up its shortcomings. Only the BJP can truly meet the expectations of the people of Punjab, whereas the AAP has consistently engaged in political manoeuvring," Chugh claimed.

He claimed that despite the Central government allocating Rs 41,000 crore to Punjab, the AAP government under Mann "delayed" paddy purchase, creating unnecessary hardship for farmers.

Advertisment

He asserted that the AAP government is "ignoring" the sentiments of Punjab's farming community.

The people of Punjab are disappointed by the AAP government, said Chugh, claiming that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised to bring a "change" in the state but only "deceived" people.

Hitting out at the Congress and also the AAP, Chugh said people will give them a befitting reply in the bypolls.

Advertisment

The bypolls to the four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will take place on November 20 and the counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Referring to the Gidderbaha seat, Chugh said, "Elections in Gidderbaha have always been pivotal in shaping Punjab's political landscape." Referring to the 1995 elections, the BJP leader said, "Despite the then Congress government deploying ministers, people here chose Manpreet Singh Badal." "Similarly, Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party have sent their ministers here, but we are confident that the people will make Manpreet win again," he said. PTI CHS NSD NSD