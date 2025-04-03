Punjab Cabinet approves amendments in mining policy, 'Teerth Yatra Scheme' for people above 50 yrs

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to amend the minor mineral policy, aimed at raising the supply of sand and gravel and checking illegal mining.

The cabinet also decided that those who are above 50 years of age can now visit the religious places free of cost under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme'.

These decisions were taken in the meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the cabinet has approved amendments in the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy to enhance the supply of raw materials in the market, reduce their prices for public and also increase state revenue.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal said three more mining sites will now be added to boost supplies of minor materials. At present, there are public and commercial mining sites.

"We will now have a crusher mining site, a land owner mining site and a government mining site," he said.

Goyal said the crusher owners can mine on their own land or land taken on lease and pay royalty to the state government, adding the land owners can also undertake mining on their land and sell the same.

The minister said the deputy commissioners have been authorized to take decisions regarding mining operations on the government lands.

With five mining sites, the quantity of sand and gravel will increase and rates will drop, he added.

Cheema said the royalty for gravel has been fixed for gravel at Rs 3.20 per cubic feet and Rs 1.75 per cubic feet for sand respectively.

The royalty for sand and gravel earlier was 0.73 per cubic feet, said Cheema.

It would lead to an increase in revenue for the state exchequer, he told reporters.

With these amendments in the policy, the supply of sand and gravel will increase, their prices will drop and illegal mining will also end, said Cheema.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office later said this move will also prevent monopolies in the mining sector.

Additionally, the deputy commissioners have been granted the authority to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for government and panchayat lands, as they are the custodians of these lands.

This change will streamline the process and expedite the operationalization of mining sites on government lands.

The spokesperson said the cabinet also gave approval for provisions of 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme' under which those aged over 50 years can now visit religious places inside or outside the state.

"The government will bear the entire cost of the journey, including air-conditioned travel, comfortable accommodation and meals. To make the pilgrimage memorable, the government will also present a special gift or souvenirs to the travellers," he added.

The spokesperson said this scheme "will be open to people of all castes, religions, income groups and regions".

The residents from both cities and villages of Punjab can benefit from this initiative, he added.

The spokesperson said the "objective of this journey is to showcase the state's rich spiritual, religious and cultural heritage by covering major religious sites".

Throughout the journey, spiritual discourses and devotional singing (satsang and kirtan) will be organized.

A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for this scheme and, if necessary, it will be further increased.

The spokesperson said the registration for yatra will start from the last week of April and it will begin in May.

The cabinet also gave its nod to implement the school mentorship programme in the state, thereby stipulating that the IAS and IPS officers adopt rural schools across the state and mentor students for excelling in life.

This pilot project will be introduced in 80 schools of eminence of the state and every officer will be allotted the school for a period of five years irrespective of their place of posting, he said.

The spokesperson said this move will further strengthen the atmosphere of education through conversation with the students and teachers.

The officers will prepare the students for competitive exams and ensure training to the teachers for upgrading their skills, he added.

The spokesperson further said these officers will act as a catalyst for mustering resources for development of these schools.

These officers will work as mentors and not as bosses, he said, adding this work will be voluntary service and interested officers will have to perform it along with their already allocated duties. PTI CHS AS AS