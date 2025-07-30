Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of rural development blocks

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of rural development blocks to align them with district boundaries, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the restructuring has been undertaken to bring the jurisdiction of development blocks in line with existing district boundaries, especially benefiting Sangrur, Malerkotla, Fazilka, Ferozepur, SAS Nagar and Patiala districts.

This realignment is intended to ensure better coordination between block-level and district-level administrations, streamline the planning and implementation of rural development schemes, and eliminate administrative overlaps that often led to delays and inefficiencies, he said.

The restructuring exercise was carried out after careful examination of the existing administrative boundaries and operational requirements.

All necessary legal and administrative procedures have been followed in the reorganisation process, said the spokesperson.

With this move, the state government aims to strengthen planning and monitoring mechanisms at the district level, enable seamless integration of block and district-level data and decision-making.

It is also expected to facilitate easier access to services for citizens and panchayati raj institutions and improve overall efficiency in the implementation of central and state-sponsored rural development programmes, said the spokesperson.

The restructured development blocks will come into effect upon publication of the notification in the official gazette, he said.

All stakeholders, including field officers, elected representatives, and the general public, have been duly informed.

Updated maps and administrative orders will be made available through the official website of the rural development department in due course, said the spokesperson. PTI CHS RHL