Punjab Cabinet gives nod for 2 special POCSO courts in Sangrur, Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod for setting up two special courts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Tarn Taran and Sangrur districts.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Cabinet also gave its approval to the new excise policy which aims to mobilise more than Rs 10,000 crore of revenue in 2024-25.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Cabinet gave approval for setting up two special courts under the POCSO Act.

"These courts will be set up in Tarn Taran and Sangrur districts," Cheema said, adding that the move will ensure speedy justice in matters related to crime against children.

Cheema informed that the Cabinet gave its nod to the new excise policy for 2024-25.

The state government will collect revenue to the tune of over Rs 10,000 crore because of this policy, he said.

"Liquor vends will be allotted through a draw of lots," he said.

In another decision, the Cabinet also gave approval for allowing colonisers to pay pending external development charges (EDC) in three instalments in one-and-half-years, said Cheema.

The Cabinet has decided to fill 1,300 posts of doctors in government hospitals, he said. PTI CHS VSD RHL