Punjab Cabinet gives nod for convening Budget Session from March 1, state budget on Mar 5

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet Thursday gave a nod for convening the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 till 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.

A decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharing details of the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened from March 1 till 15.

The Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented on March 5, he further said while speaking to reporters.

The Budget Session will commence with the governor's address on March 1, he added.

The debate on the governor's address will be conducted on March 4 and the discussion on the budget estimates will be conducted on March 6, he said.