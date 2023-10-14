Punjab Cabinet gives nod to fill 106 clerk posts

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave the nod to fill 106 posts of clerks in the department of general administration here.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, according to an official release.

With the completion of the recruitment for these posts, the work of Punjab Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh can be carried out in a smooth and effective manner to facilitate the people, it said.

This will also provide employment opportunities for the youth to become active partners in the social and economic growth of the state, it said.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to evolve a viable mechanism for constructing the upcoming medical colleges at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla and Sangrur in an expeditious manner, the release said.

These medical colleges and hospitals are aimed at making the state a hub of medical education in the country and benefit the people of Punjab, it said.

With this, the construction work of medical colleges will be implemented in a time-bound manner and better health facilities will be available to the people at affordable rates, it said.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to the framing of the "Department of Legal and Legislative Affairs (Group B) Service Rules, 2023".

The move will facilitate the recruitment process in the department and help in the smooth day-to-day functioning of the Department of Legal and Legislative Affairs, it said.

In order to provide better health facilities to livestock owners, the Cabinet also gave its nod to extend the services of 481 veterinary pharmacists working in 582 veterinary hospitals across the state as service providers for one year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to send the case of five prisoners, seeking premature release of life convicts, to the Punjab governor. However, it rejected four such requests.

The Cabinet reviewed the decision to restructure the department of printing and stationery taken a few years back.

As per this decision, the financial burden on the state exchequer will now be reduced by abolishing surplus posts and reviving the necessary posts, it said.

To further streamline the functioning of the Chief Election Officer in Punjab, the Cabinet also gave a green signal to upgrade the post of assistant controller (finance and audit) to the deputy controller (finance and audit). PTI CHS VSD RHL