Punjab Cabinet gives nod to medical college at Lehragaga

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved several key projects, including the allotment of over 19 acres of land at Lehragaga for a new medical college and hospital.

The Cabinet also cleared India's first comprehensive Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026, extended the Amnesty Policy 2025 for plot allottees, approved rationalisation of property prices by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), and allowed desilting of the Sutlej to fast-track infrastructure projects, an official statement said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to the statement, the Cabinet approved the allotment of over 19 acres of land at Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Technical College, Lehragaga, on a nominal lease rent to Janhit Society for establishing a minority medical college by the Jain community.

Admission and seat allocation in the proposed medical college will be be regulated strictly in accordance with the guidelines and notifications issued by the Punjab government from time to time. The fee structure for all categories of seats shall also be fixed as per the state government norms.

The Cabinet decided that the trust should start the functioning of hospitals at the earliest and within five years from the date of execution or commencement of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The medical college would be established and operationalised with a hospital having at least 220 beds and an intake capacity of 50 MBBS seats. It will be further expanded within eight years to a hospital with at least 400 beds and an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.

In a major relief to the plot allottees, the Cabinet approved the extension of the Amnesty Policy 2025 for allotted and auctioned plots under various schemes of the Housing and Urban Development Department.

This will allow the defaulting allottees of the Special Development Authority to apply once again under the policy before the new cutoff date of March 31, 2026 and deposit the requisite amount within three months of approval. Interested allottees will have to submit their applications before the March 31 deadline.

The Cabinet also approved a reduction in prices of various GMADA properties based on recommendations of independent evaluators. The government has amended the guidelines for e-auctions to revise the method for fixing reserve prices of residential, commercial, institutional and industrial plots.

Development authorities will now appoint three independent valuers empanelled by nationalized banks or the Income Tax Department to assess the rates of such sites. For sites that fail to attract buyers in the two or more auctions, the average of the rates submitted by these valuers will be used to determine the reserve price, subject to approval by the competent authority.

The Cabinet also approval allowing the National Highways Authority of India or its agencies to carry out the desiltating work in the Sutlej river at sites allotted by the Department of Water Resources at a rate of Rs 3 per cubic foot. PTI SUN AKY AKY