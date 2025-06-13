Punjab: Campaign launched in Hoshiarpur to highlight unsung social contributors

Hoshiarpur, Jun 13 (PTI) The district administration here has launched a campaign to provide a digital platform to individuals and organisations working for the betterment of society, an official said on Friday.

The 'Charhda Sooraj' (rising sun) campaign also seeks to encourage youth engagement by motivating them to address civic and climate challenges. The broader goal is to foster responsible and participatory leadership in society, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said.

The initiative, led by the district administration in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, seeks to bring recognition to those contributing in fields such as education, health, environment, animal welfare, and social justice.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said the campaign would serve as a platform for "changemakers" whose inspirational stories often remain unheard.

"'Charhda Sooraj' is not just a campaign but a movement to identify and celebrate real-life heroes who are making a difference at the grassroots level," she said.

The DC said individuals, groups, students, senior citizens, NGOs, or local organisations can participate by sharing photos, videos, or stories of their work through WhatsApp on 7380090643 or via the campaign's Facebook page.

Entries found impactful will be showcased on social media platforms to inspire others, she said.

As part of the initiative, the DC urged government, private, and aided school students across the district to take up small social responsibility tasks during their summer vacation.

These may include cleanliness drives, helping differently-abled persons, saving water and electricity, or planting and nurturing trees.

Students have been advised to record short videos of their efforts and share them with the administration by June 30. Jain said those doing commendable work will be honoured at a district-level event along with their teachers and parents. PTI COR SUN RHL