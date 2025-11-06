Punjab CEO office objects to state SC panel summoning Tarn Taran DEO, returning officer

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) The Punjab Chief Electoral Office on Wednesday wrote to the State Scheduled Caste Commission, objecting to the summoning of the Tarn Taran district election officer and returning officer over state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring's "derogatory" remarks against former union minister late Buta Singh.

It told the chairman of the panel that summoning the two officers would cause interference in the conduct of the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

The commission had summoned the district election officer for appearance before it on November 6, after finding the report submitted in connection with Warring's remarks "unsatisfactory". Earlier, the commission had summoned the returning officer as well in the same matter.

Warring has been under fire from leaders of the rival political parties for his alleged "casteist" remarks against Buta Singh while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

In the face of widespread criticism, Warring on Monday clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the Punjab State SC Commission, the Punjab Chief Electoral Office cited Article 324 of the Constitution to remind the commission that the "superintendence, direction and control of all elections to Parliament and the State Legislatures rests solely with the Election Commission of India." "As per section 113 CC of the Representation of People Act, 1950, and section 28-A, the Representation of People Act, 1951, the officers employed in the connection with the preparation, revision and correction of the electoral rolls for and the conduct of all elections shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission and be subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission," it read.

"Since the returning officer cum SDM, and DEO Tarn Taran are actively involved in election duties in which polling is due on November 11, 2025, summoning of these officers during elections will cause interference in the conduct of the election and may tantamount to undue influence at elections. Therefore, you are requested to withdraw the letter, summoning the above officers, with intimation to this office." The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.