Punjab CEO reviews electoral roll management

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra held a video conference with all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners of the state to review the progress of activities related to electoral rolls, a statement said.

During the conference on Wednesday, Mitra took stock of voter mapping activities and reviewed district-wise progress to ensure systematic coverage, accuracy, and timely updation of electoral information, it said.

The status of collection and disposal of electoral forms was also reviewed, with special emphasis on resolving cases involving blurred photographs and gibberish entries.

The officials were directed to ensure prompt disposal of such cases strictly in accordance with prescribed procedures. A detailed discussion on the pendency of applications was also held.

Mitra stressed the need for continuous monitoring and expeditious disposal to maintain the integrity and cleanliness of electoral rolls.

The CEO further emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the "Book a Call" feature on ECI Net, under which Booth Level Officers provide call-back assistance to electors for transparent and time-bound grievance redressal.

Issues related to demographically similar entries were also reviewed, and districts were instructed to undertake careful verification to prevent duplication and ensure the uniqueness of elector records. PTI