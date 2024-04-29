Punjab CEO seeks adequate arrangements for polling staff amid extreme heat prediction

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) In anticipation of scorching heat on election day in Punjab, state's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has asked senior officers to make necessary arrangements for the polling staff.

Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

In an advisory issued to all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers, the CEO said shade, drinking water, waiting areas, and toilets must be provided to both men and women at the training venues, dispersal centres, polling stations and collection centres.

He further said officers have been asked to ensure adequate medicines.

Paramedical staff will be deployed at all the training venues, dispersal centres, polling stations and collection centres, he said in an official statement.

The arrangements at polling stations should be adequate with proper facilities for bedding, refreshments, toilets and mobile medical facilities for polling staff, micro observers as well as security staff (both state police and central forces).

The DCs were asked to ensure suitable arrangements for food for polling teams where a polling station is located other than in a school.

The CEO stressed that due to a heat wave warning by the meteorological department on the polling day, the voters may turn up late at polling stations.

With the possibility of long queues after 6 pm, all the DCs must also make adequate electricity arrangements for lighting at polling stations. PTI CHS RHL