Punjab changes school timings due to cold wave

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Punjab Government on Thursday changed the timings of schools across the state in view of the severe cold and dense fog conditions, officials said.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that primary schools will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm, while middle, high and senior secondary schools will function from 10 am to 3.20 pm.

The revised timings will remain in force till January 21.

Bains said the safety and well-being of students is the government's top priority.

He directed school heads and district education officers to ensure strict implementation of the new timings in all government, aided, recognised and private schools across Punjab. PTI VSD SHS SHS