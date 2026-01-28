Punjab: Chemist shot dead in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ranbir Singh Bedi, who owned a chemist shop in Dera Baba Nanak. He was allegedly shot outside his shop by two unknown attackers, after which he was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the assailants.

"We received information that Ranbir Singh Bedi was shot, and unfortunately, he died," Senior Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh Gill said.

When asked if Bedi had received any threat calls before the incident, the SSP confirmed that he had not faced any recent threats.

Police recovered four bullet cartridges from the spot, the SSP told reporters in Gurdaspur.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that efforts were underway to identify the assailants and arrest them. PTI CHS MPL MPL