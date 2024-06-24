Punjab chief secretary directs swift info on drug smugglers' properties

Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to promptly provide information about the property of any drug smuggler whenever requested by a police officer.

This directive follows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent announcement that any drug smuggler caught will have their property attached within a week.

In a communication to the deputy commissioners, Verma emphasised that the state government intends to confiscate properties of drug smugglers.

"You are directed that whenever any commissioner of police, SSP, or police officer seeks information from you regarding property of an accused or convict for the purpose of attaching or forfeiting it under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, then the information should be provided immediately to the concerned officer," Verma told the DCs.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had recently said property worth Rs 200 crore in 459 cases had been frozen in the last two years. PTI CHS RPA