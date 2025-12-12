Punjab chosen for early rollout of enhanced TOEFL iBT test

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The global assessment organisation, ETS, that conducts the TOEFL iBT test, on Friday, organised a “TOEFL Experience Days” event here to share details of the enhanced version of the exam, set to be launched on January 21, 2026.

Educational Testing Service (ETS) Executive Director (Global Partnerships and Sales Management) Sidnei Rodrigues de Souza said Punjab is among the few regions worldwide selected for early information on the updated test.

"We are updating both the content and overall flow of the TOEFL to strengthen its connection with real-world communication. The test will also include adaptive questions based on each test taker's proficiency level. AI-powered scoring will make evaluation more precise," he said.

He added that Punjab has been chosen because of the region's strong interest in overseas education.

ETS said Chandigarh and Punjab are key markets for its operations in northern India.

The organisation currently runs three active test centres in Chandigarh, which handle a high number of candidates and ensure smooth service delivery.

During the event, educators and advisors explored the new test format, the principles behind the redesign, and updates to scoring and preparation.

Participants also interacted with experts from the organisation to understand best practices and institution-specific guidance.

ETS Global General Manager for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Omar Chihane, said, "Chandigarh is an important market for ETS, especially for study-abroad aspirants. The enhanced TOEFL iBT is designed to offer a fairer and more intuitive experience to support students applying to universities in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand." Teachers and partners also received classroom-ready resources and information about official preparation tools, including materials from Study.com, ETS's TOEFL Test Prep Partner.