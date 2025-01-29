Punjab: Clash over water channel kills two in Sri Muktsar Sahib

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed after two groups clashed over a dispute in a village here on Friday evening, police said.

Police said they received information about the killing of two persons in the area under the Kotbhai police station.

According to preliminary investigation, the clash stemmed from a dispute over a water channel.

"The two deceased have been identified as Nirmal Singh and Baljeet Singh," an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Gidderbaha. PTI SUN PRK