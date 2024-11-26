Punjab: Clerk held for having assets disproportionate to his income

Hoshiarpur, Nov 26 (PTI) A clerk posted at the office of the registrar of births and deaths here was arrested for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Jaswinder Singh was found to have incurred expenditures amounting to Rs 1.23 crore during the period from January 1, 2002 to December 31, 2016.

However, his total income during this period was only Rs 88.15 lakh, leaving an unexplained expenditure of Rs 34.98 lakh, said an official spokesman of the bureau.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR CHS NB NB