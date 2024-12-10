Punjab CM announces drive to fill 1,754 vacant posts for persons with disabilities

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a recruitment drive to fill 1,754 vacant posts in various departments for persons with disabilities.

Advertisment

Chairing a review meeting of the Social Justice and Child Welfare Department at his official residence here, the chief minister said his government has identified a backlog of vacant posts for PwDs.

So far, 1,754 posts of direct recruitment and 556 posts of promotion have been identified in various departments, according to an official statement.

Mann has asked the officers concerned to expedite the process for filling up these posts at the earliest, it said.

Advertisment

The chief minister also gave his nod for amending rules under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016. He said this amendment will help safeguard the rights of persons with disability.

Asserting that Persons with Disability are the "real heroes of society" as they excel in life despite hardships, Mann said the state government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that such people live their lives with dignity and pride.

He said recently, the state government approved a free bus travel facility for the attendants of visually impaired people and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Advertisment

Mann said the 2.65 lakh physically challenged persons have been covered under the State Pension Scheme and Rs 278.17 crore was paid to beneficiaries in 2024-25. PTI SUN RHL