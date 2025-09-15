Punjab CM announces monitoring committees to supervise village development works

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the formation of monitoring committees at village levels to supervise development works on the ground.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of youth clubs here, the CM said the state government has launched several projects to accelerate the development of Punjab.

In a statement, Mann emphasised that the need of the hour is to ensure the optimal utilisation of taxpayers' money, for which public scrutiny is crucial.

Mann said village-level monitoring committees will be formed to oversee development works and ensure their smooth and transparent execution.

He stated that these committees will include members of youth clubs along with other elected village representatives.

These committees will work as watchdogs to ensure proper execution of these projects at the local level.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to the holistic development of Punjab with active public participation, the CM urged youth clubs to play a vital role in promoting sports at village levels. PTI CHS NB NB